Watch: Sudha Murty sings, dances with Shreya Ghoshal

Sudha Murty danced and sang and giggled to an acapella performance led by singer Shreya Ghoshal at the “Infosys at 40” event to a Hindi song, a short video shows.

The writer and philanthropist is seen standing with a bunch of people, including Ghoshal, when many of them start humming “Barso re megha megha” from Mani Ratnam’s "Guru". An ecstatic Murty starts to dance while singing the lyrics along with Ghoshal. Others, accompanying the duo, started clapping and cheering as the singer passed her phone on for someone to shoot a video of the impromptu performance.

While many recorded videos, an enthusiastic Murty, 72, kept dancing with a childlike fervour.

Watch the video here:

IT giant Infosys, co-founded by her husband N Narayana Murthy, turned 40 this year. The video is from the celebrations at Bengaluru.

Narayana Murthy said his wife shouldered most of the responsibility while he was busy building Infosys.

On the company achieving the milestone, the husband-wife duo in an interview with Moneycontrol, opened up about their marriage, saying they gave each other the room to excel in their passions.

"We give space and respect each other," Sudha Murty said, adding that they never check each other's mails.