    Watch: SpiceJet crew teams up with Bengali actor for flash mob at Kolkata airport

    Bengali actor Monami Ghosh collaborated with SpiceJet crew for a surprise dance performance at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    SpiceJet crew surprised travellers at Kolkata airport with a flash mob (Image credit: windowsproduction/Twitter)

    SpiceJet crew surprised travellers at Kolkata airport with a flash mob (Image credit: windowsproduction/Twitter)


    Bengali actor Monami Ghosh collaborated with SpiceJet crew for a surprise dance performance at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata. The actor and the airline crew were filmed putting up a spirited dance performance to the hit song Tapa Tini from Ghosh’s recently-released film Belashuru.

    Shared on Instagram four days ago, the video shows Monami Ghosh, dressed in blue, taking centre stage at the airport for the flash mob. A number of SpiceJet crew members danced alongside her, much to the delight of travelers at the airport who stopped to applaud the performance. After the dance, Ghosh took the microphone to announce the film’s release and requested the audience to watch it in theatres after its May 20 release.

    “For the 1st time in Kolkata airport a flash mob with all the @spicejetairlines ladies….” Ghosh wrote while sharing a video of the performance on Instagram.

    Watch the video below:


    The flash mob was part of the promotional campaign for Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Belashuru. The song Tapa Tini from the film has already become a hit on social media, thanks to an Instagram dance challenge.

    Monami Ghosh’s flashmob with SpiceJet crew at Kolkata airport, meanwhile, has gone viral with more than half a million views on the photo and video sharing platform. “This is beautiful,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Incredible,” another complimented the dancers.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Flash Mob #Kolkata #SpiceJet
    first published: May 23, 2022 04:04 pm
