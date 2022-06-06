Watch: SUV hits biker after heated argument on Delhi road, police begin probe

A video has emerged on social media of an SUV driver in Delhi hitting a bike rider at full speed and fleeing from the spot.

The clip was posted on Twitter by a user named by user named Anurag Iyer. It showed a group of bikers riding near the Arjan Garh metro station. At one point, a man driving a white Scorpio was seen arguing with one of them.

Moments later, the SUV driver hit a biker from the side. The biker fell on the road and crashed into a divider. The car sped away.

The man told news agency ANI he was riding from Gurugram to Delhi with his friends when the incident took place.

"He (the car driver) came near us and started rash driving," the biker claimed. "He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away."

He fortunately escaped serious injuries, Iyer, his fellow rider, tweeted on June 5.

Iyer flagged the incident to the Delhi Police and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Please help us," he said on Twitter. "The Scorpio car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car. This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for no one was severely injured."

The police have begun investigation the incident, news agency ANI reported. A first information report will be filed in the case soon.