Watch: Singer Maeta bitten by snake while shooting music video

Maeta tweeted a video of the incident with the caption "never again".

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
The 21-year-old singer's fans expressed concern about the incident and wished her well. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Maeta)

The 21-year-old singer's fans expressed concern about the incident and wished her well. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Maeta)


American singer Maeta was bitten by a snake while shooting a music video recently. The 21-year-old artist shared a video of the incident on social media.

The video shows the singer lying on the floor with a snake placed on her body. As a person tries to put another snake on her, the first one suddenly moves forward and bites he face. The singer recoils and pushes the snake away from her.

"What I go through to make videos for you all," the singer wrote in a caption accompanying the video. The clip has more than 4.9 lakh views







Maeta also shared the video on Twitter with the caption "never again".

The singer's fans expressed concern about the incident and wished her well. According to People magazine, the snakes used in the music video were not poisonous.

Maeta is signed to American rapper Jay-Z's label Roc Nation. She has sung popular songs such as Toxic, Teen Scene and Habits.

Maeta has said the she uses music to "work through her emotions".

"And though I’m a mostly happy and grateful person, it’s always the sad and bittersweet songs that really get me," she said according to the magazine. "That’s what makes music so special to me at this point in my life."

The singer released her latest music video in July. It has more than 16 lakh views on YouTube.
Tags: #music #Pop music #videos
first published: Dec 27, 2021 11:34 am

