Watch: Shirtless man punches co-passenger in mid-air brawl

In yet another instance of mid-air misbehaviour, a man was filmed fighting with a co-passenger on a Bangladesh flight. The short clip was reportedly taken during a Biman Bangladesh flight and posted on Twitter earlier this week. It shows an agitated man, who appears to be shirtless, brawling with another passenger.

The seated passenger, whose face is not visible in the video, was seen slapping the shirtless man as the argument between them escalated. The man responded by punching his co-passenger even as others around them struggled to control the argument. A group of people were seen trying to pull the agitated man away before the video cuts off abruptly.

It is not clear when the video was filmed or why the passengers were fighting.

The undated video has come to light just days after another instance of mid-air misbehaviour sparked outrage on social media. On November 26, a drunk passenger on an Air India flight urinated on a woman in business class and was allowed to walk off scot-free once the flight landed as the airline did not lodge a complaint against him.

The man was arrested only in January after the woman wrote to the chief of Tata Group, which owns Air India, and investigation picked up pace.

A few days later, another incident of passenger misbehaviour occurred on an Air India flight from Delhi to Paris. Here, again, an inebriated passenger urinated on the vacant seat and blanket of a woman on the flight.