Watch: Shark Tank India judge's Shah Rukh Khan-inspired chopper moment. Cue K3G music

(Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Aman Gupta)

Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta recently enjoyed a chopper ride, and added a Bollywood twist to his experience while sharing it with his Instagram followers

Aman Gupta posted videos capturing expansive views of Mumbai as seen from the sky.

He also shared a clip of him getting down from the chopper, with music from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham playing in the background.

Gupta borrowed the tune from the scene where Rahul Raichand, the character played by Shah Rukh Khan, reaches his palatial home in a chopper and has an emotional reunion with his mother, played by Jaya Bachchan

“Another Bollywood moment for me,” Gupta captioned the video, which has more than 1.20 lakh likes on Instagram.

Gupta, the co-founder of consumer electronics brand boAt, was among the seven business bosses who assessed candidates appearing on Shark Tank India to seek investments for their start-up ideas. The first season of Shark Tank India concluded n February.

The other “sharks” or judges were Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal, Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar and Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh.

With the show's immense popularity, all of them became social media celebrities, Grover being the most prominent one. His angry outbursts and the expression "sab doglapan hai" (all this is hyprocisy) have become the subjects of countless memes.

Grover was also in the news for his long public discord with BharatPe's board over allegations of financial irregularities. He left the company earlier in March.