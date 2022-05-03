English
    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes fans back to Mannat after two years on Eid

    Shah Rukh Khan greeted a huge crowd of fans that gathered outside Mannat on the occasion of Eid.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie taken with fans outside Mannat (Image: iamsrk/Twitter)

    Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie taken with fans outside Mannat (Image: iamsrk/Twitter)


    Hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence, got a glimpse of the superstar on the festival of Eid. The actor stepped out on his balcony for his annual Eid greeting after a two-year hiatus.

    Shah Rukh Khan, 56, kept in casual in a blue T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses as he greeted a huge crowd of fans outside Mannat. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the actor climbed security fences to interact with fans. He also took a couple of selfies that he later shared on social media.


    “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!” Khan wrote while sharing the selfies on Twitter.

    Every year on Eid, SRK steps out of his famous Mumbai home to greet the legion of fans that gather to catch a glimpse of the star. The coronavirus pandemic, however, had stalled this annual Eid ritual for two years.

    Khan had kept a relatively low profile following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in October by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug bust. In January, he returned to social media, much to the delight of fans. This was followed by a slew of announcements about upcoming projects – including Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Atlee’s untitled next and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Eid #Mannat #Shah Rukh Khan
    first published: May 3, 2022 08:46 pm
