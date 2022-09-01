Watch: School boy's miraculous escape after he falls off a crowded bus in Tamil Nadu

The child, seemingly unhurt after falling off the bus, appeared shaken. (Screengrab from the video shared by @ASenthi12447593)

It is not an unusual sight to see students hanging off crowded buses to reach their schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu, but a school student recently escaped being run over after falling off one such bus. The video of the incident has gone viral raising safety concerns for students.

The video, originally shared by Twitter user A Senthil Kumar, shows a moving bus tiled to the left with the sheer weight of the passengers hanging off its door when one among them tumbled down, rolling inches away from the back wheels of the bus and onto the incoming traffic.

The child, seemingly unhurt, appeared shaken. The incident happened in Kanchipuram, Kumar said. Moneycontrol could not independently verify it.

Reacting to the video, many condemned the conditions that students have to travel in while others recollected their horrific days of commuting in similar ways.

"Pathetic condition of school-going students in Tamil Nadu," wrote Waheeda (@WaheedaComrade). Another Twitter user Sreenivas ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ श्रीनिवास Bidari (@BidariSreenivas) wrote, "My God! This brought horrific memories of our school days. Scary to see such things continuing even after 3-4 decades!"

"What is the point of development if we can't provide safe rides to school for our children to school?" asked Viswanathan (@viswanathkdr). While another user Subramanian Sekar (@subsekar) added, "Safe ride means kids should get inside the bus not ride on the steps of the bus hanging by one hand and carrying a huge weight."

Another user also pointed out that students often try out stunts by trying to catch moving buses and by hanging off its railings. "Whose mistake is this? I see many empty buses daily also. People, they cant wait for a next bus. Most of the times school students show their stunts by hanging on the running buses," wrote Rajendra M (@rajmishra_cool).

Commenting on the remarkable escape, Rajeev Batra (@rajeevbatra999) said, "Extremely fortunate to escape rear wheels. He was hanging on to the front door."

"Looked like he miraculously escaped the real wheel," wrote another user J Thesma (@JThesma).