Watch: SBI staffer dresses up as King Mahabali for customers on Onam

A staffer of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kerala has been winning hearts on the internet after he chose to come to work dressed as King Mahabali to mark the onset of Onam, the harvest festival.



A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption @opmishra64 #Kerala pic.twitter.com/jELIGsKowl

The incident happened in Thalassery. Sharing a video of the staffer on Twitter, user Nixon Joseph wrote "A staffer of SBI Tellicherry is dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on Onam . Kudos to his spirit and gumption."

Several Twitter users appreciated the staffer's gesture.

"Great gesture by staffer. Banks should also celebrate each festivity with maximum enthusiasm," tweeted Bhai Dharam (@GURUJHA), while another user said, "Great! His praja (subjects) would be happy if he could offer them money as aashirwad (blessing)."

There were others, however, who pointed out that the bank was not a place for theatrics.

"I think SBI has a dress code. If this is appreciated and allowed, branches may have more theatrics than service," commented Vijuy Ronjan (@VijuyRonjan). Agreeing with him, user Debashis Dash(@74de95d36b5f437) said, "Right, Sir. We are not opening a show.

This may be customer friendly but there is a rule of dress code, which should be followed."

Another user also highlighted that photography/videography under branch premises is a punishable offence. "Please delete the video," dindianfellow (@Arka_Chatterjee) wrote.

