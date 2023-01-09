 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Satellite images timelapse shows how Joshimath has grown in 40 years

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023

Many families in the affected area are finding it hard to sever their emotional ties with their homes and move out.

Cracks appeared in 68 more houses on Monday taking the number of subsidence affected homes in Joshimath to 678.

As the land beneath Joshimath continues to sink, experts have blamed "rampant infrastructure development" for the occurrence while the Opposition party described it as a man-made disaster caused by the "unbridled development" in the area.

This town in Uttarakhand has grown by leaps in the last 40 years since it is the gateway to some renowned pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.


Currently, the authorities are trying to convince residents to leave their houses with most unwilling to move out. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS

Sandhu on Monday stressed that every minute is important and directed immediate evacuation of people from the affected zone.

The district administration had put red cross marks on more than 200 houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living. It asked their occupants to either shift to the temporary relief centres or rented accommodation for which each family will get assistance of Rs 4000 per month for the next six months from the state government.

Cracks appeared in 68 more houses on Monday taking the number of subsidence affected homes to 678 while 27 more families were evacuated to safety, a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority Chamoli said.

So far 82 families have been shifted to safe locations in Joshimath, it said.

