Watch: Satellite images timelapse shows how Joshimath has grown in 40 years

As the land beneath Joshimath continues to sink, experts have blamed "rampant infrastructure development" for the occurrence while the Opposition party described it as a man-made disaster caused by the "unbridled development" in the area.

This town in Uttarakhand has grown by leaps in the last 40 years since it is the gateway to some renowned pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

Currently, the authorities are trying to convince residents to leave their houses with most unwilling to move out. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS

Sandhu on Monday stressed that every minute is important and directed immediate evacuation of people from the affected zone.

The district administration had put red cross marks on more than 200 houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living. It asked their occupants to either shift to the temporary relief centres or rented accommodation for which each family will get assistance of Rs 4000 per month for the next six months from the state government.

Cracks appeared in 68 more houses on Monday taking the number of subsidence affected homes to 678 while 27 more families were evacuated to safety, a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority Chamoli said.

So far 82 families have been shifted to safe locations in Joshimath, it said.

Many families in the affected area are finding it hard to sever their emotional ties with their homes and move out. Parmeshwari Devi, an elderly resident of Marwari ward which is one of the worst-hit in the town, said she spent her entire savings on having a house of her own and now she is being asked to leave it and shift to a relief camp. "I would prefer dying where I belong rather than going anywhere else. Where will I get the comfort of my own home," Devi told a private news channel. Suraj Kaparwan, a resident of Manoharbhagh in Joshimath, has a similar story. The family is still trying to make up its mind to leave their home. The house of Rishi Devi, a resident of Singdhar, is caving in gradually and she has had to shift along with her family to a safe location but she returns to her home every day despite her kin stopping her from doing so. Devi now sits in the courtyard and keeps staring at its walls riddled with cracks. (With inputs from PTI) Read more: Explainer: Why Joshimath is sinking, and its larger environmental repercussions

Moneycontrol News

