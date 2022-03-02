Video: Russian missile strikes one of the first universities in Soviet empire in Ukraine's Kharkiv

The faculty of sociology of Karazin National University burns after a Russian missile hit it on Wednesday. (Image credit: @StratcomCentre/Twitter)

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, a missile hit a part of Karazin National University. It was seemingly intended for the neighbouring police headquarters or interior ministry, but it struck the college's faculty of sociology instead.

Among the many people who had shared visuals of the burning building were journalists Leonid Ragozin and Hanna Liubakova. Built in 1805, Karazin National University is one of the first universities set up in Soviet empire, Ragozin pointed out before hitting out at Russian President Vladimir Putin.



One of the buildings of Kharkiv university on fire, hit by Russian missile. One of the first universities in Russian empire, officially founded in 1805. I interviewed a pro-Russian academic here in 2014. Putin is now destroying "Russian world" he is claiming to protect.

— Leonid Ragozin (@leonidragozin) March 2, 2022

"I interviewed a pro-Russian academic here in 2014. Putin is now destroying 'Russian world' he is claiming to protect," he tweeted.



This morning, terrorists hit the Kharkiv center again, causing severe damage to one of the Karazin National University buildings.

Kharkiv is the city with the largest student community in Ukraine. Instead of taking classes, our youth are forced to be hiding in bomb shelters.

According to the Karazin National University's website, it was the second university to be set up in the south of the Soviet empire in 1805. It was founded by a local community with Russian intellectual and inventor Vasily Karazin at the front. The university was then named Imperial Kharkov University.

On October 11, 1999, the then President of independent Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, issued a decree in which he took into account the "considerable contribution" of the university in training specialists and in the field of science, and granted it the status of a national university.

It was then named after its founder Karazin.