    Watch: Rishi Sunak performs 'gau puja' with wife Akshata Murty

    Rishi Sunak is in the running to succeed Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Mairansewtahal)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Mairansewtahal)


    British Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak, who is in the race to become the next prime minister, honoured Hindu traditions by performing "gau puja" or cow worship in London recently.

    A video of the ritual, during which Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty accompanied him, is being widely shared on social media.

    It showed the couple, guided by priests, doing "aarti" in front of the cow. In Hindu religion, cows are believed to represent beneficence and divinity.

     

    Last week, Sunak and his wife had been photographed praying at a temple ahead of Janmashtami -- the festival celebrating the birth of Hindu deity Krishna.

    Sunak has roots in India. His parents are of Indian-origin and had migrated to the UK from Africa.

    He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of billionaire Indian businessman Narayana Murthy and author and educator Sudha Murty.

    Sunak could create history by becoming the first person of Indian origin to lead the United Kingdom. But he has tough competition from Liz Truss -- a senior Conservative Party leader.

    The latest poll of Conservative Party members has shown that only 34 percent support Sunak, while 66 percent are behind Truss, the BBC reported. A clear winner will emerge in September 5.

    Sunak has said he is still hopeful of winning the race to be Britain's next PM.

    "I'm really excited to keep going, I think my ideas are the right ones," he told ITV.

    Rising living costs in the UK and double-digit inflation are the issues dominating the leadership contest, news agency AFP reported.

    Truss has proposed slashing taxes but Sunak has cautioned that the plan could fuel inflation.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Tags: #Akshata Murty #Rishi Sunak #UK
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 11:47 am
