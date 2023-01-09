Watch: Rare Himalayan Griffon vulture captured in UP, locals pose with the bird

Locals spread the Himalayan Griffon vulture's wings and posed. (Image: ani_digital/Twitter)

A rare Himalayan Griffon vulture has been captured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur by locals and handed over to the state forest department. Locals said the bird appeared subdued and didn’t have a lot of energy and gave in easily. After catching the scavenger bird, people posed with it, stretching its magnificent 6-feet wingspan.

The Near Threatened category vulture was spotted at the Eidgah cemetery in Colonelganj of the city over the weekend. Usually found in the Himalayas and high altitude areas, the birds can live up to 40-45 years. Sub-adult birds of the species are migratory while the adults will usually live in higher altitudes.

The bird was spotted for a week but only after it came down, locals got a hold of it.

"The vulture had been here for a week. We tried to catch it but didn't succeed. Finally, we captured it when it came down,” a young man told news agency ANI.



#WATCH | UP: A rare vulture was captured in Eidgah cemetery of Kanpur's Colonelganj yesterday. The locals handed it over to Forest Dept. A local says, "The vulture had been here for a week. We tried to catch it but didn't succeed. Finally, we captured it when it came down." pic.twitter.com/7t5QWXiN3h

Several photos and videos of locals spreading the bird’s wings, giving it a “magnificent garuda” look, were shared by ANI.

The bird didn’t seem to protest, which given its power and prowess, it could have, but remained subdued and was surprisingly calm even as an overwhelming crowd gathered to see it and posed with it. The crowd also took it in their arms and caressed and cajoled the bird.

The Himalayan Griffon is one of the two largest Old World vultures and are social birds, often found in large flocks. They generally feed on dead carcasses and would sometimes wait for a few days before eating the dead animal. They generally feed on the fleshy parts. The bird is in the “Near Threatened” category and also on the Red List of Threatened Species.