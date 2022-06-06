 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Radhika Merchant's debut Bharatanatyam performance, hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Jun 06, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Radhika Merchant's "Arangetram": The high-profile event on June 5 was attended by Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and politicians.

Radhika Merchant, who is the daughter of prominent business personality Viren Merchant, trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @CricCrazyNIKS)

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on June 5 hosted Radhika Merchant's debut classical dance performance at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The high-profile event was attended by Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and politicians.

Radhika Merchant, who is the daughter of prominent business personality Viren Merchant, trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years. She was a student of  Guru Bhavana Thakar from Mumbai-based dance academy Shree Nibha Arts.

June 5 marked her "Arangetram" -- the completion of dance training. Watch her debut performance below:

 

Radhika Merchant's performance began with a "Pushpanjali" to invoke the deities of the stage, god and guru (teacher) for their blessings. It was followed by "Ganesh Vandana (worship)" and  ‘Allaripu’ -- prayers for the success of the performance.

The Arangetram also included the "Achyutam Keshavam", a popular devotional song set to raga "Ragamalika" and telling three stories – of Shabri’s longing of lord Rama, the dance of Lord Krishna with the gopis (women cowherds) and that of Yashoda and baby Krishna.

Merchant then delivered a rendition of devotional literature "Shiva Panchakshara".

A performance of "AstaRasa", the eight basic emotions essential to human being, as described in the Natya Shastras, a treatise on performing arts, followed the "Shiva Panchakshara".

Merchant concluded her performance with the "Tillana" -- a dance involving intricate footwork, complex hand movements and statuesque postures.

TAGS: #Mukesh Ambani #Nita Ambani #Radhika Merchant
first published: Jun 6, 2022 10:55 am
