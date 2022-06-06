Watch: Radhika Merchant's debut Bharatanatyam performance, hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Radhika Merchant, who is the daughter of prominent business personality Viren Merchant, trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @CricCrazyNIKS)

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on June 5 hosted Radhika Merchant's debut classical dance performance at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The high-profile event was attended by Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and politicians.

Radhika Merchant, who is the daughter of prominent business personality Viren Merchant, trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years. She was a student of Guru Bhavana Thakar from Mumbai-based dance academy Shree Nibha Arts.

June 5 marked her "Arangetram" -- the completion of dance training. Watch her debut performance below:

Radhika Merchant's performance began with a "Pushpanjali" to invoke the deities of the stage, god and guru (teacher) for their blessings. It was followed by "Ganesh Vandana (worship)" and ‘Allaripu’ -- prayers for the success of the performance.

The Arangetram also included the "Achyutam Keshavam", a popular devotional song set to raga "Ragamalika" and telling three stories – of Shabri’s longing of lord Rama, the dance of Lord Krishna with the gopis (women cowherds) and that of Yashoda and baby Krishna.

Merchant then delivered a rendition of devotional literature "Shiva Panchakshara".

A performance of "AstaRasa", the eight basic emotions essential to human being, as described in the Natya Shastras, a treatise on performing arts, followed the "Shiva Panchakshara".

Merchant concluded her performance with the "Tillana" -- a dance involving intricate footwork, complex hand movements and statuesque postures.