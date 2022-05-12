Watch: Punjab teachers jostle for free lunch after meeting CM Bhagwant Mann

Teachers in Ludhiana were filmed jostling to grab lunch plates (Image: Abhijit33886372/Twitter)

Teachers in Ludhiana were filmed jostling each other to grab lunch plates in a video that has been widely shared online. The frenzy for a free meal occurred on Tuesday after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on educational reforms.



Lunch time of Principals and Teachers in Punjab after meeting CM. Time to go to HEYWARD. CM might have gone home with some HEYWARDS. pic.twitter.com/bDwF1HooCm

— Abhijit Guha (@Abhijit33886372) May 11, 2022

Footage shows the principals of several government schools in Ludhiana, Punjab , elbowing each other to grab plates in the dining hall of a posh resort, where the state’s chief minister had called a meeting to seek inputs on educational reforms. A person, apparently in charge of distributing the plates, had little luck in front of the huge crowd of teachers. The video shows people snatching plates and jostling each other to get in front.

The video has sparked amusement as well as backlash. While some joked about students watching their teachers fight, others said the educators should have set a better example.



Are they really teachers and principals? If yes then education department should think upon them. What will they tech to our kids? Very shameful act. — Rajeev Sachdeva (@rajeevsachdev11) May 12, 2022





Omg, you must be joking! Like hungry dogs. I don't believe for a second that these are teachers. If they are indeed, how can you expect the future generations they teach to be better? May 11, 2022



Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held a meeting with the government school principals to seek inputs from them to raise the bar of school education.

According to news agency PTI, the chief minister also launched an online portal to seek ideas and suggestions from teachers for bringing “out of the box” educational reforms. He said teachers should send ideas online through this portal to help change the conventional system of education and make it paperless and digitally empowered.

Mann also assured teachers that the Punjab government would not impose any other work on teachers except that of teaching.





