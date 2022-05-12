English
    Watch: Punjab teachers jostle for free lunch after meeting CM Bhagwant Mann

    Teachers in Ludhiana were filmed jostling each other to grab lunch plates in a video that has been widely shared online.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
    Teachers in Ludhiana were filmed jostling to grab lunch plates (Image: Abhijit33886372/Twitter)

    Teachers in Ludhiana were filmed jostling each other to grab lunch plates in a video that has been widely shared online. The frenzy for a free meal occurred on Tuesday after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on educational reforms.

    Footage shows the principals of several government schools in Ludhiana, Punjab, elbowing each other to grab plates in the dining hall of a posh resort, where the state’s chief minister had called a meeting to seek inputs on educational reforms. A person, apparently in charge of distributing the plates, had little luck in front of the huge crowd of teachers. The video shows people snatching plates and jostling each other to get in front.


    The video has sparked amusement as well as backlash. While some joked about students watching their teachers fight, others said the educators should have set a better example.

    Close

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held a meeting with the government school principals to seek inputs from them to raise the bar of school education.

    According to news agency PTI, the chief minister also launched an online portal to seek ideas and suggestions from teachers for bringing “out of the box” educational reforms. He said teachers should send ideas online through this portal to help change the conventional system of education and make it paperless and digitally empowered.

    Mann also assured teachers that the Punjab government would not impose any other work on teachers except that of teaching.

    (With inputs from PTI)



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bhagwant Mann #Ludhiana #Punjab #viral video
    first published: May 12, 2022 05:57 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.