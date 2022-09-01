Watch: Punches thrown at Kerala wedding after groom’s friends denied ‘papad’

Wedding guests in Kerala came to blows on Sunday (Image credit: ByRakeshSimha/Twitter)

A wedding in Kerala descended into violence and chaos after the groom’s friends were reportedly denied an extra helping of papad.

A viral video has captured the brawl that erupted when the groom’s friends demanded extra papad with their meal. Things turned ugly when the servers refused to heed their request, reports Manorama. What followed was a fist fight in which punches were thrown, cutlery flung around and furniture overturned – all over a crispy side dish.



In the great 100% literate state of Kerala, a fist fight broke out at a wedding after friends of the bridegroom demanded papad during the feast. This triggered a verbal spat and ended up in an ugly brawl. No wonder Mallus belo papad. pic.twitter.com/HgkEUYMwfy

— Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) August 29, 2022

The wedding day debacle was reported from the Alappuzha district of Kerala on Sunday. It was reported that the refusal to serve extra papad started a verbal spat which soon devolved into a physical fight. Soon, other people joined the fighting factions to form two groups that exchanged blows. In the short clip that was widely circulated online, some people were also heard screaming as others fought tooth and nail.

According to news reports, three people were injured in the brawl, including the owner of the wedding hall where the ceremony took place.

Muraleedharan, 74, was hit on the head when he rushed in on hearing the commotion. The auditorium owner was taken to private hospital for treatment.

Besides him, two other wedding guests also suffered injuries in the brawl. They were identified as 21-year-olds Johan and Hari.

Muraleedharan says he suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh after his furniture and other equipment was damaged in the brawl. He filed a police complaint on the basis of which 15 people were booked.