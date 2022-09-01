English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bears Resurface But Will They Last?
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Punches thrown at Kerala wedding after groom’s friends denied ‘papad’

    Kerala: A viral video has captured the brawl that erupted when the groom’s friends demanded extra papad with their meal

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    Wedding guests in Kerala came to blows on Sunday (Image credit: ByRakeshSimha/Twitter)

    Wedding guests in Kerala came to blows on Sunday (Image credit: ByRakeshSimha/Twitter)


    A wedding in Kerala descended into violence and chaos after the groom’s friends were reportedly denied an extra helping of papad.

    A viral video has captured the brawl that erupted when the groom’s friends demanded extra papad with their meal. Things turned ugly when the servers refused to heed their request, reports Manorama. What followed was a fist fight in which punches were thrown, cutlery flung around and furniture overturned – all over a crispy side dish.

    The wedding day debacle was reported from the Alappuzha district of Kerala on Sunday. It was reported that the refusal to serve extra papad started a verbal spat which soon devolved into a physical fight. Soon, other people joined the fighting factions to form two groups that exchanged blows. In the short clip that was widely circulated online, some people were also heard screaming as others fought tooth and nail.

    According to news reports, three people were injured in the brawl, including the owner of the wedding hall where the ceremony took place.

    Muraleedharan, 74, was hit on the head when he rushed in on hearing the commotion. The auditorium owner was taken to private hospital for treatment.

    Close

    Related stories

    Besides him, two other wedding guests also suffered injuries in the brawl. They were identified as 21-year-olds Johan and Hari.

    Muraleedharan says he suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh after his furniture and other equipment was damaged in the brawl. He filed a police complaint on the basis of which 15 people were booked.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kerala #viral video #wedding
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 01:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.