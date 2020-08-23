[Watch] Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds peacocks, video goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 23, took to his official Instagram page to post a video of him feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine.

The less-than-two minute-long video also features a few glimpses of the prime minister’s daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The said video also features his residence were he has placed tower like structures, common in rural India, where birds can make their nests.

PM Modi shared the assortment of shots on both Instagram and Twitter along with a Hindi poem as the caption.

The video post on Instagram has gathered close to three lakh views and more than 60,000 likes. Posted an hour ago on Twitter it managed to get over 2.70 lakh views at the time of writing this.