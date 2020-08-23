172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|watch-prime-minister-narendra-modi-feeds-peacocks-video-goes-viral-5744531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

[Watch] Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds peacocks, video goes viral

PM Modi shared the assortment of shots on both Instagram and Twitter along with a Hindi poem as the caption.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 23, took to his official Instagram page to post a video of him feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine.

The less-than-two minute-long video also features a few glimpses of the prime minister’s daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The said video also features his residence were he has placed tower like structures, common in rural India, where birds can make their nests.

Close
PM Modi shared the assortment of shots on both Instagram and Twitter along with a Hindi poem as the caption.







View this post on Instagram


भोर भयो, बिन शोर, मन मोर, भयो विभोर, रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना, मनमोहक, मोर निराला। रंग है, पर राग नहीं, विराग का विश्वास यही, न चाह, न वाह, न आह, गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान, जिये तो मुरली के साथ जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। जीवात्मा ही शिवात्मा, अंतर्मन की अनंत धारा मन मंदिर में उजियारा सारा, बिन वाद-विवाद, संवाद बिन सुर-स्वर, संदेश मोर चहकता मौन महकता।


A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on

related news

The video post on Instagram has gathered close to three lakh views and more than 60,000 likes. Posted an hour ago on Twitter it managed to get over 2.70 lakh views at the time of writing this.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #PM Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.