 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Watch: President Droupadi Murmu stops convoy to give chocolates to kids in Kerala

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu spent a few minutes with the children and then walked back to her vehicle bidding them goodbye.

Image Credits: ANI

A group of school children who waited on the wayside in this southern district of Kerala to greet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday during her maiden visit to the state were in for a treat when she stopped the convoy and distributed chocolates to them.

A video of the President stepping out of her official vehicle and giving the children chocolates in Karunagappally here in the morning has gone viral on social media platforms.

Seeing the excited children waving at her car, the President stopped the convoy suddenly on the coastal highway. To the children's surprise, they saw President Murmu walking towards them with a smile.