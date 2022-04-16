English
    Watch: ‘Portal from hell’ appears in California lake. This 75-feet wide hole is actually a…

    The 75-feet wide hole opened up in Lake Berryessa reservoir.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 16, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
    A 75-feet wide hole in Lake Berryessa has surprised social media (Image: Iearn_something/Twitter)

    A baffling ‘portal from hell’ has opened in a California lake - again. The 75-feet wide hole opened up in Lake Berryessa reservoir, the largest lake in Napa County, California. Viral footage shows water being sucked into the hole, creating a spinning vortex effect that has left thousands of social media viewers intrigued.

    The vortex, which has been dubbed the ‘Glory Hole’ of Lake Berryessa, has a simple explanation. According to Science Alert, there is nothing otherworldly about this ‘portal to hell’. In fact, it was actually created by engineers in the 1950s to control the reservoir’s water level.

    Lake Berryessa is the seventh-largest man-made lake in California, created by the construction of the Monticello Dam. If water levels in the reservoir get too high, excess water is sucked into the drainage hole.

    The ‘glory hole’ was spotted again recently after water level rose above 15 feet.

    In the past, this hole has opened up in 2017 - when it drew a huge crowd of spectators - and again in 2019 after heavy rainfall, Express reported.

    The drainage hole, known as a bell mouth, was created as an alternative to the more common side chute which is used to control the flow of water out of a dam. The location of Monticello Dam meant that a side chute was not possible, so engineers settled on a drainage hole to control water level.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #California #viral video
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 12:22 pm
