Watch: PM Modi, toasting with ginger ale at State Dinner, laughs at Joe Biden's alcohol joke

PM Modi laughed at Joe Biden's joke about raising a toast with no alcohol. (Image: screengrab from video @ANI/Twitter)

The tradition of raising a toast on stage during the State Dinner held at the White House to honour the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew peals of laughter after alcohol was mentioned by US President Joe Biden. As Biden raised his glass to propose a toast, he reminded everyone of a so-called custom: "When you give a toast and you don't have any alcohol in the glass, you must do it with your left hand. You all think I’m kidding. I’m not."

Biden was hinting at how PM Modi does not drink alcohol, making the prime minister laugh at his remarks. The translator soon after mentioned that the drink in PM Modi’s glass was ginger ale.

President Biden, in his toast, acknowledged the partnership and possibilities that lie ahead for India and US. "Toast to our partnership, to our people, to the possibilities that lie ahead, two great friends, two great nations, and two great powers, cheers," he exclaimed as PM Modi took a sip.



First Lady Jill Biden had put in efforts for the dinner and informed the media about the preparations going down at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minister today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States," Biden had remarked.

Expressing their gratitude for the warm hospitality, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for opening their doors and hosting the dinner. In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the positive outcomes of his trip.

"I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me," he expressed.

The State Dinner itself was an illustrious affair, attended by over 400 prominent figures from various sectors including technology, film and fashion. The guest list boasted influential names such as Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook, Shantanu Narayen, Indra Nooyi, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, and Nikhil Kamath, among others.