Watch: Plane passengers sing 'Baby Shark', clap to calm a crying child

When a child had a meltdown on flight from Dubai to Albania, his co-passengers came together to cheer him up. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by @ parikshitbalochi)

Wailing children on flights are every traveler’s nightmare. Recently, when a baby had a meltdown on flydubai flight, passengers found a way to soothe him -- singing the hugely popular children's song “Baby Shark”.

A video posted on Instagram by a travel blogger showed the little boy in his father’s arms. The child’s co-passengers were seen clapping and singing “Baby Shark” to cheer him up.

The blogger, Parikshit Balochi, told The National newspaper that he was sitting next to the child on the plane, which was going to Albanian capital Tirana from Dubai.

Balochi said the child had been crying incessantly. “First, people sitting around him were trying to distract him, but when this didn’t work a group of guys -- myself included -- began singing Baby Shark, and more and more people joined in," he added.

Read: 'Baby Shark' becomes first YouTube video with 10 billion views

Their effort worked as the child stopped crying soon.

"Baby Shark", an internet sensation, is a South Korean production. It is the remixed version of an American campfire number.

The song's colourful video shows two children dancing, with animated sharks swimming in the background. In January, the clip, called "Baby Shark Dance", had become the first video on YouTube to hit 10 billion views.

Min-seok Kim, CEO of Pinkfong, the company which produced the song, said it had been "truly meaningful" to see people around the world connect with "Baby Shark".

The "Baby Shark" song has inspired a movie, a television show and Halloween costumes.