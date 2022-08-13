Watch: Plane crashes into truck on highway, bursts into flames

A dramatic video has captured the moment a small airplane crashed on a busy California highway, hitting a truck and bursting into flames. Occupants of the aircraft were extremely lucky as they managed to climb out of the burning wreckage without major injuries, reports NBC News.

Authorities say the single-engine airplane crashed into a pickup truck on the 91 Freeway in Corona, south California, on Tuesday.

Police, fire and rescue services were alerted to the crash just after 12.30 pm on Tuesday and rushed to the spot to put out the fire. Chilling dashcam footage captured the crash as it played out.



The video shows the small airplane descending on the highway and bursting into flames upon impact.

There were two people inside the plane and three in the pickup truck it struck. Everyone managed to escape unhurt.

The Corona Fire Department warned locals that traffic had been impacted by the crash. “This afternoon, a small plane crashed on the Eastbound 91 between Lincoln and Main. On impact, plane broke apart and ignited. The two occupants were able to safely exit the wreckage,” the department posted on Facebook Tuesday. “Please be advised: The freeway is partially open and will be impacted for several hours.”



Pilot Andrew Cho put the crash down to engine malfunction. “On the right side of my plane was the freeway, and my biggest fear was, of course, hitting other cars,” Mr Cho told KNBC. “But I saw enough of a gap there, and I just headed for the gap.”

Cho managed to land the plane between cars, where it bounced and skidded across traffic lanes.