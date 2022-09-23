Watch: Pilot's welcome message for passenger who beat late-stage cancer

A passenger going to Hawaii to celebrate defeating cancer received a warm message on flight. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Valeri Jones)

A cancer survivor, travelling to Hawaii to celebrate beating the disease, received a touching welcome message from the pilot of a Southwest Airlines plane.

A video of the moment is being widely lauded by internet users. It was shared by digital creator Valeri Jones, who seems to be related to or friends with Jyryl Oldham --who was diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer.

The clip began with the pilot of their plane welcoming a "special guest".

"We have a passenger who is headed to Hawaii with us today to celebrate her victory over late-stage breast cancer," he added, drawing cheers and applause from others on the plane.

Oldham was visibly moved by the gesture -- apparently a surprise organised with help from her fellow travellers.

The pilot went on to laud her for her brave fight against cancer

"Here in today’s environment, it just makes it special that we can share that human bond and take care of each other," he added. " Everybody’s a big family out there. Welcome aboard. Congratulations."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Jones thanked Southwest Airlines.

"Thanks for this memory. We will remember it always!" she said.

The airline responded saying it hoped they enjoyed celebrating in Hawaii.

Other Instagram users joined Jones in appreciating the gesture.

"Southwest is amazing! They did the same for my daughter," one user wrote. "Congrats on your battle with cancer! So happy for you!"

Another person commented: "Lost my dad to cancer during Covid. I’m so happy to hear this wonderful positive news and congratulations!"

A third user, who said she was also a breast cancer survivor, wrote:"I crying watching this! Congratulations."