    Watch: People being rescued from under debris after strong earthquake shook China

    At least 66 people were killed, state media reported, with more than 200 still cut off from rescuers in a remote scenic area. Scores were reported missing elsewhere.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST
    Rescuers transfer survivors across a river following an earthquake in Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

    Rescuers scoured through the rubble of remote villages in mountainous southwestern China Tuesday in a race to find survivors of an earthquake that claimed dozens of lives, with hundreds of people believed stranded or missing.

    The magnitude 6.6 quake hit about 43 kilometres southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometres on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

    Close

    State broadcaster CCTV showed firefighters pulling a bruised and bloodied woman from the rubble and carrying a survivor on a stretcher across a river on a makeshift bridge. It also showed damaged buildings and streets strewn with debris.

    Footage shared by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) on Monday showed boulders thundering down mountainsides in Luding county, kicking up clouds of dust as the tremors swayed roadside telephone wires.

    At least seven hydropower stations were damaged by the quake, the Ministry of Water Resources said.

    And CCTV reported that more than 11,000 people have been evacuated from areas prone to landslides or building collapse.

    "Most buildings (in our village) are dilapidated, some of them have not collapsed, but all of them have cracks," Yang Qing from Moxi town, one of the worst affected areas near the epicentre of the quake, told AFP.

    "You can't get in and live in them, police have cordoned off all these buildings."

    "It's hard to say how long we'll have to stay in these tents," Chen Ling, a restaurant owner from Moxi, told AFP.

    "It'll probably take 10 or 15 days or so for things to resume."

    The China Meteorological Administration has warned that quake-stricken areas will experience "significant rainfall" until Thursday and that landslides could hamper rescue work.

    The region has also suffered a summer of extreme weather, with a record-breaking heatwave noticeably drying rivers in Chongqing.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 08:21 pm
