    Watch: Passengers celebrate with ‘garba’ as train arrives before scheduled time

    Passengers broke out in dance after their train arrived early at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
    Passengers broke into a dance at Ratlam station on Wednesday night (Image credit: AshwiniVaishnaw/Twitter)

    Train passengers dancing cheerfully on a platform makes for a sight so unusual that it caught the attention of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This morning, the minister shared a video of a group of passengers performing garba at a railway station in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The reason for their celebration? It appears that their train had arrived at the station before its scheduled arrival time.

    The Bandra-Haridwar Express reached Ratlam station on Wednesday night at 10.15 pm – a good 20 minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival. The early arrival meant that the train would wait at the platform for almost half an hour.

    When word of this reached passengers, a group of them gathered at the platform and broke into an impromptu garba dance, playing popular garba numbers on their mobile phones. They were soon joined by other passengers, turning the impromptu jig into a dance party that has now amused thousands on social media.

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a clip of the garba party on Twitter, where it has racked up over 98,000 views.

    While many were amused by the performance, others expressed concerns about disturbing fellow-passengers with loud music.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashwini Vaishnaw #dance #Madhya Pradesh #TRAIN
    first published: May 26, 2022 06:38 pm
