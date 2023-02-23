Watch: Pakistani businessman weighs daughter in gold at lavish Dubai wedding

A Pakistani businessman paid his daughter’s marriage dowry in the form of gold bricks equivalent to the bride’s body weight. Footage of the bride sitting on a massive weighing scale with gold bricks on the other side has gone viral on social media.

According to media reports, the ritual of weighing the bride with gold was carried out at a lavish wedding in Dubai, UAE, where the Pakistani tycoon is based. The reports did not identify the tycoon or reveal when the wedding took place, but videos from the wedding have been widely shared on social media.



Unverified reports suggested that the bride weighed around 69-70kg. Her father gifted gold bricks equivalent to her weight as dowry.

The tradition of weighing a bride in gold is still prevalent in some parts of the subcontinent, although it has come under fire for objectifying women. On social media, too, many criticised the Dubai wedding for ostentatious display of wealth at a time when Pakistan is facing an economic crisis.

Moneycontrol News