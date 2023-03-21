Watch: Pakistan education minister uses expletive at college event, issues apology

Pakistan Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain received criticism for using inappropriate language at a college graduation ceremony at Lahore's Government College University (GCU).

In a video shared on Twitter, the minister is heard telling the gathering about how he once met the Vice-chancellor of Faisalabad Agriculture University Rana Iqrar who told him while using an expletive word how he worked in the Agriculture University despite coming from the ruling class of the Rana tribe.

On Monday, Hussain tweeted apologising for using the word in his speech, stating that it was a "slip of tongue" on his part.

However, despite issuing the apology on Twitter, social media criticised the minister for using the expletive in his speech.

Other social media followers responded to the tweet saying that ministers must behave professionally and set a positive example for others.