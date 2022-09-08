Watch: Onam celebrations at Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy temple in Kochi

Onam celebrations are underway in full swing at Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy temple in Kochi, Kerala. The temple is one of the most famous religious shrines of Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and according to mythology, Thrikkakara is the place where Vamana met king Mahabali.

The temple is one of the 105 Vaishnava temples in India and while there is no known written history of the Thrikkakara temple, historians determined it to be almost 4,500 years old indicated by the inscriptions on its walls, reported The New Indian Express.

The video shows the rush of devotees to offer prayers at the Kochi temple in the morning and also the Mahabali Ezhunellupu ritual during which a boy dressed as Vamana walks to the temple to welcome Mahabali. This is the first time since the pandemic that the Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy temple has been able to host Onam festivities.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Onam, stating that the "festival reaffirms the vital role of mother nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers."

"Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and the Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society," PM Modi said in a tweet.

