English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Onam celebrations at Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy temple in Kochi

    This is the first time since the pandemic that the Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy temple has been able to host Onam festivities.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    The video shows the rush of devotees to offer prayers at the temple in the morning and also the Mahabali Ezhunellupu ritual during which a boy dressed as Vamana walks to the temple to welcome Mahabali. (Screengrab from ANI video)

    The video shows the rush of devotees to offer prayers at the temple in the morning and also the Mahabali Ezhunellupu ritual during which a boy dressed as Vamana walks to the temple to welcome Mahabali. (Screengrab from ANI video)


    Onam celebrations are underway in full swing at Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy temple in Kochi, Kerala. The temple is one of the most famous religious shrines of Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and according to mythology, Thrikkakara is the place where Vamana met king Mahabali.

    The temple is one of the 105 Vaishnava temples in India and while there is no known written history of the Thrikkakara temple, historians determined it to be almost 4,500 years old indicated by the inscriptions on its walls, reported The New Indian Express.

    The video shows the rush of devotees to offer prayers at the Kochi temple in the morning and also the Mahabali Ezhunellupu ritual during which a boy dressed as Vamana walks to the temple to welcome Mahabali. This is the first time since the pandemic that the Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy temple has been able to host Onam festivities.

    Read more: Watch: SBI staffer dresses up as King Mahabali for customers on Onam

    Close

    Related stories

    On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Onam, stating that the "festival reaffirms the vital role of mother nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers."

    "Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and the Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society," PM Modi said in a tweet.

    Read more: Onam Sadhya: How to cook up over 25 vegetarian dishes for the traditional Kerala feast, and more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kerala #King Mahabali #Kochi #Onam #Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy temple #Vamana
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 12:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.