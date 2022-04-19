Watch: Ola co-founder's 'Bijlee Bijlee' dance while testing electric scooter's OS

Ola cabs co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal broke out into a jig with colleague Slokarth Dash in a humorous bid to test the music feature in the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters – MoveOS 2.0.

“Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature @slokarth,” Aggarwal tweeted with a video of the duo dancing to a popular Punjabi track “Bijlee Bijlee”. The song selection was also on point as “bijlee” is Hindi for lightning or electricity and it fits perfectly with the Ola electric brand. A red Ola scooter also occupies the frame in the swanky office.

Slokarth Dash is the head of strategy and planning at Ola Electric. The two dance for a few seconds till another colleague interrupts them and asks them to stop alluding to their apparently poor dancing skills.

Last month, Aggarwal had said MoveOS 2.0 is ready to be rolled out by April end summarizing some key features of the operating system.

“MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!” Aggarwal, 36, had tweeted.

Just a few hours ago, Bhavish Aggarwal also tweeted a video of the scooter’s navigation system replete with several other key features that he asked his followers to spot.

In another tweet he said: “Taking the wife out for some ice cream! Navigation on MoveOS 2 working great. Coming very soon to all.”

Ola began the deliveries of its e-scooters on December 16 last year.