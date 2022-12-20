Watch: Novak Djokovic grooves to 'Nadiyon Paar' at World Tennis League in Dubai

Novak Djokovic was on Tuesday caught on camera grooving to Bollywood number 'Nadiyon Paar' from the movie Roohi, at World Tennis League in Dubai.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion said he is “excited” about taking part in the inaugural World Tennis League which kicked off on Monday at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

Novak Djokovic arrived in Dubai after attending the FIFA World Cup final in Doha on Sunday. He will be leading the Falcons team alongside Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and Grigor Dimitrov this week at the WTL, local reports stated.

“I’m very excited to anticipate what is going to be these next five days for us in the tournament, with music and entertainment and sports and tennis. I’m looking forward to it,” Djokovic told Dubai Sports Channel.

Meanwhile, the world number five will begin his bid for a 10th Australian Open title at the Adelaide International, organisers said Wednesday, after the Serbian was granted a visa to enter the country.

Djokovic missed the opening Grand Slam of 2022 when he was deported over his vaccine status after a high-stakes legal battle.

Australia has since lifted the requirement for visitors to show proof of Covid vaccination, and his three-year ban was overturned by the government in November. Djokovic said at the time it was "a relief". "The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam." he added. "I made some of the best memories there." Djokovic will face a strong field from January 1-8 that also features Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, ranked six, seven and eight, respectively, along with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. His longtime-rival Rafael Nadal, the defending Australian Open champion, will instead use the United Cup, a new mixed teams event in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney, as his warm-up to the Grand Slam. (With inputs from AFP)

Moneycontrol News

