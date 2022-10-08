Watch: Svante Paabo’s colleagues celebrate his Nobel prize with a splash

How Svante Paabo's colleagues at Germany's Max Planck Institute celebrated him. (Image credit: @maxplanckpress)

At Germany's Max Planck Institute, celebrations erupted after the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine was announced. Their founding director, Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo, won for his pioneering work on Neanderthal DNA.

All of the institute's members came together to greet him with cheers and roaring applause when he went back to work. A video shared by Max Planck showed Paabo bowing to thank his colleagues for their gesture.



This morning, everyone @MPI_EVA_Leipzig joined in to welcome and congratulate our very own #NobelPrize laureate, Svante Pääbo, one of our institute's founding directors and brilliant mind! We are totally ecstatic and delighted!@maxplanckpress @NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/gi3PifPUl2

— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 4, 2022

But the celebrations did not end there. A tradition had to be completed.

Paabo was carried outdoors by three of his colleagues and tossed into a pond, while others looked on laughing and taking videos.



Our new medicine laureate Svante Pääbo made a splash when his colleagues at @MPI_EVA_Leipzig threw him into a pond. Normally throwing a colleague into the pond happens when somebody receives a PhD, and they wanted to do it for Pääbo's #NobelPrize as well. Video: Benjamin Vernot pic.twitter.com/SaHAxfwRID — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2022



Sharing photos from the celebration, the Max Planck institute wrote: ""What better way to celebrate your NobelPrize than being grabbed by your colleagues and thrown into your Institute's pond?"

What better way to celebrate your #NobelPrize than being grabbed by your colleagues & thrown into your Institute's pond? At #MedicineNobelPrize Winner Svante Pääbo's @MPI_EVA_Leipzig, scientific success is traditionally celebrated w/ a quick *voluntary* bath!@maxplanckpress pic.twitter.com/IMnMgPsexx— Max Planck Society (@maxplanckpress) October 4, 2022

Paabo's work has been recognised for creating a foundation for exploring what makes us uniquely human.

Since his early years, he was interested in the possibility studying the DNA of Neanderthals -- archaic humans who existed thousands of years ago -- using modern techniques. Along with pioneering biologist Allan Wilson, he embarked on a decades-long project to develop methods for this study.

His research eventually led him to achieve something considered impossible before: the sequencing of Neanderthal genome. He also discovered Denisova -- a previously unknown hominin.

Paabo has Nobel history in his family. His father Sune Bergström had also won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1982.

