    Watch: Svante Paabo’s colleagues celebrate his Nobel prize with a splash

    Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the medicine Nobel this year for his pioneering work on Neanderthal DNA.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 08, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
    How Svante Paabo's colleagues at Germany's Max Planck Institute celebrated him. (Image credit: @maxplanckpress)

    How Svante Paabo's colleagues at Germany's Max Planck Institute celebrated him. (Image credit: @maxplanckpress)


    At Germany's Max Planck Institute, celebrations erupted after the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine was announced. Their founding director, Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo, won for his pioneering work on Neanderthal DNA.

    All of the institute's members came together to greet him with cheers and roaring applause when he went back to work. A video shared by Max Planck showed Paabo bowing to thank his colleagues for their gesture.

     

     

    Close

    

    But the celebrations did not end there. A tradition had to be completed. 

    Paabo was carried outdoors by three of his colleagues and tossed into a pond, while others looked on laughing and taking videos. 

     

     

    Sharing photos from the celebration, the Max Planck institute wrote: ""What better way to celebrate your NobelPrize than being grabbed by your colleagues and thrown into your Institute's pond?"

     

     

    Paabo's work has been recognised for creating a foundation for exploring what makes us uniquely human.

    Since his early years, he was interested in the possibility studying the DNA of Neanderthals -- archaic humans who existed thousands of years ago -- using modern techniques. Along with pioneering biologist Allan Wilson, he embarked on a decades-long project to develop methods for this study.

    His research eventually led him to achieve something considered impossible before: the sequencing of Neanderthal genome. He also discovered Denisova -- a previously unknown hominin.

    Paabo has Nobel history in his family. His father Sune Bergström had also won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1982.

    Also read: Nobel in Physiology or Medicine: Svante Pääbo’s father won the same prize in 1982

     
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 02:16 pm
