Watch| NASA captures video of galaxies that ‘appear to be locked in a cosmic dance’

Posting the video, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope account said that the "galaxies appear to be locked in a cosmic dance."

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 10:51 PM IST
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Instagram

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. Instagram


NASA recently took to its official Instagram account to post a mesmerising video of two galaxies intertwined in the constellation Hydra. Posting the video, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope account said that the "galaxies appear to be locked in a cosmic dance."

“Explore this #HubbleClassic view of NGC 3314A and NGC 3314B, two galaxies in the constellation Hydra. Though the galaxies appear to be locked in a cosmic dance, they’re separated by tens of millions of light-years, with one closer to us than the other,” the caption accompanying the post read.

Take a look at the video here:


