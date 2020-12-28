Watch| NASA captures video of galaxies that ‘appear to be locked in a cosmic dance’

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Instagram

NASA recently took to its official Instagram account to post a mesmerising video of two galaxies intertwined in the constellation Hydra. Posting the video, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope account said that the "galaxies appear to be locked in a cosmic dance."

“Explore this #HubbleClassic view of NGC 3314A and NGC 3314B, two galaxies in the constellation Hydra. Though the galaxies appear to be locked in a cosmic dance, they’re separated by tens of millions of light-years, with one closer to us than the other,” the caption accompanying the post read.