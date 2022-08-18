Watch: Nagpur man sits on scooter as it dangles in air while getting towed

A Nagpur man was seen sitting calmly on his scooter as the vehicle was being towed (Image credit: humnagpurkar/Instagram0

A Nagpur man has left the internet in splits by refusing to leave his scooter – even as it was being towed away from a no-parking zone. It’s not clear whether he was enacting a quiet rebellion or simply did not want to get off his two-wheeler as it dangled in the air, but the result was a rib-tickling video that has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on an Instagram page called “Hum Nagpurkar,” which credited Piyush Mundarikar for capturing the bizarre scene as it played out. In the clip, the man can be seen sitting calmly on his white scooter as it dangled mid-air while being towed by the police. He appears to be unfazed by the strange circumstances he has found himself in, and even appears to exchange pleasantries with the bewildered onlookers who were witnessing the scene.

The video has racked up more than 2.8 million views and thousands of amused comments since being posted online last month.

Many criticised the man for doing something potentially dangerous, but others applauded him for his commitment to his scooter. “Airlift part 2.0,” quipped one Instagram user. “He loves his bike more that his life,” another joked.