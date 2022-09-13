Watch | Mysterious 'string of lights' seen moving over Lucknow, locals puzzled

A mysterious string of lights was spotted over Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

Locals who spotted the lights were left baffled. Many recorded videos and took pictures of the mysterious phenomenon which they later shared on social media, giving rise to several theories but no concrete answers.

The lights were spotted over Malihabad in Lucknow district, as well as Hardoi, Kanpur, Kannauj and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.



“At around 7:40 pm we spotted the string of lights in the sky, following which there was a sense of excitement and terror among the villagers,” Mohit Kumar Verma, a resident of Gopalpur, told Times of India over the phone.

Amit Kumar, a resident of Pali, also confirmed the strange sighting to Live Hindustan.

Many social media users tagged NASA, SpaceX and other space agencies in their tweets as they shared visuals of the lights, which looked like illuminated dots in the night sky.

While the lights led to much speculation – some even wondered if aliens and UFOs were to blame – the real explanation could be much more prosaic.

According to the Times of India, they were reportedly created by a Starlink 51 satellite train.

On September 4, SpaceX sent 51 Starlink satellites into orbit. “Deployment of 51 Starlink satellites confirmed, completing SpaceX’s 40th mission so far this year!” the company said in a tweet.

Starlink -- the satellite internet service of tech billionaire Elon Musk -- offers high-speed broadband service to customers in areas that are poorly or not served by fixed-line or mobile telecoms operators via a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit.

However, there is no official word on whether the lights spotted over Uttar Pradesh were actually created by Starlink satellites.