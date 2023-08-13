Watch: Mumbai Indians shares video of cop's bowling skills. 'A case of fiery pace...'

The now-viral video featured a cop named Durjan Harsani.

A video of a policeman showing off his exceptional bowling skills is doing the rounds of the internet. Shared on Twitter by IPL team Mumbai Indians official page, the clip showed a cop delivering a ball like a pro to a player at an academy. The video has obviously gone viral online and social media users are might impressed.

The now-viral video featured a cop named Durjan Harsani. In the clip, he can be seen delivering a ball to a batsman at the academy. Harsani was in his uniform and threw a ball towards the batsman in style. The cop was able to “clean bold” the player during the practice session.

According to reports, the video was shot at a cricket academy in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

““Hello 100, we'd like to report a case of fiery pace,” the IPL team captioned the post.

Since being shared on Twitter on Thursday, the clip has amassed over 5 lakh views. Social media users were bowled over by the cop’s skills and praised him in the comments section.

“Considering cricket isn't his main occupation, his bowling action looks quite impressive,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Bowling action is a throwback to the yesteryears. He seems to be very good at this hobby of his.”

A third user remarked, “With that tight uniform with belt and office shoes, this is nice.”

Some people even urged Mumbai Indians to sign the cop and give him a chance to play professionally.

“Give him a chance,” a fourth user quipped.

“Sign him up,” another person quoted.