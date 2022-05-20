Watch: MP Chandra Arya addresses Canadian parliament in Kannada

India-born Canada MP Chandrakanth Arya addressed the Canadian parliament in his mother tongue, Kannada, on Thursday. The Liberal politician claims this is the first time that Kannada has been spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India.

Chandra Arya, who represents the constituency of Nepean in the House of Commons, introduced himself as belonging to the Sira Taluk area in the Tumkur district of Karnataka.

“I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament,” the parliamentarian wrote while sharing a video of his speech on Twitter. “This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

“This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India,” he added.

Arya began his speech by expressing his thanks at the opportunity to address the Canadian parliament in Kannada. “It is a matter of pride for 5 crore Kannadigas that a Canadian MP from Sira taluk of Karnataka's Tumakuru district is speaking in Kannada,” he said, according to a translation by The News Minute.

He concluded his speech by quoting the renowned Kannada poet Kuvempu. “Elladare iru, enthadaru iru, nee Kannadavagiru”, he said, which translates to: “Wherever you are, however you are, always be a Kannadiga”.

The speech has been widely shared online, racking up more than 3 lakh views on Twitter. Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan CN was among those who praised the Canadian MP for speaking in Kannada at a global stage.

Arya was elected to represent Nepean in the House of Commons of Canada in the 2015 and re-elected in 2019.