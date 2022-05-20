English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: MP Chandra Arya addresses Canadian parliament in Kannada

    India-born Canada MP Chandrakanth Arya addressed the Canadian parliament in his mother tongue, Kannada, on Thursday.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    Chandra Arya, a native of Karnataka, was elected to the Canadian House of Commons in 2015. (Image: AryaCanada/Twitter)

    Chandra Arya, a native of Karnataka, was elected to the Canadian House of Commons in 2015. (Image: AryaCanada/Twitter)


    India-born Canada MP Chandrakanth Arya addressed the Canadian parliament in his mother tongue, Kannada, on Thursday. The Liberal politician claims this is the first time that Kannada has been spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India.

    Chandra Arya, who represents the constituency of Nepean in the House of Commons, introduced himself as belonging to the Sira Taluk area in the Tumkur district of Karnataka.

    “I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament,” the parliamentarian wrote while sharing a video of his speech on Twitter. “This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

    “This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India,” he added.

    Arya began his speech by expressing his thanks at the opportunity to address the Canadian parliament in Kannada. “It is a matter of pride for 5 crore Kannadigas that a Canadian MP from Sira taluk of Karnataka's Tumakuru district is speaking in Kannada,” he said, according to a translation by The News Minute.

    Close

    Related stories

    He concluded his speech by quoting the renowned Kannada poet Kuvempu. “Elladare iru, enthadaru iru, nee Kannadavagiru”, he said, which translates to: “Wherever you are, however you are, always be a Kannadiga”.

    The speech has been widely shared online, racking up more than 3 lakh views on Twitter. Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan CN was among those who praised the Canadian MP for speaking in Kannada at a global stage.

    Arya was elected to represent Nepean in the House of Commons of Canada in the 2015 and re-elected in 2019.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Canada #Canadian MP #Chandra Arya #Kannada #Karnataka
    first published: May 20, 2022 02:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.