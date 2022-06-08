English
    Watch: Mexican footbridge collapses during inauguration by mayor, dozens fall into stream

    The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed

    June 08, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
    Local officials fell about 10 feet onto the streambed as the footbridge collapsed (Image credit: RuidoEnLaRed/Twitter)


    The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully.

    The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently been remodeled. Video of the collapse suggested the boards separated from the chains supporting them.

    Local officials, including city council members, fell about 10 feet (3 meters) onto rocks and boulders in the streambed.

    Cuauhtmoc Blanco, the governor of Morelos state, where Cuernavaca is, said the wife of Mayor Jos Luis Uristegui and reporters were also among those on the bridge when it fell.

    The Cuernavaca city government said in a statement that four city council members, two other city officials and a local reporter were injured and had to be extracted on stretchers from the gully and were taken to local hospitals.

    There was no immediate information on their condition.

    The city said Mayor Jos Luis Uristegui was taken to a hospital and he had light injuries and is out of danger.

    The crush of officials and journalists on the bridge may have exceeded its planned capacity. The state government said the hanging footbridge was not included in a $340,000 riverwalk construction program that started in 2021 and may have existed prior to that.

    Cuernavaca, located just south of Mexico City, has long been a weekend getaway for capital residents due to its abundance of water and balmy climate.

    The footbridge was part of a river walk along one of the city's many streams. Cuernavaca has undergone explosive growth and has largely ignored or polluted many of its waterways. The river walk was intended to be part of a revival of the city's natural attractions.
