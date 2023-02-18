Watch: ‘MBA chai wala’ buys Mercedes worth Rs 90 lakh

'MBA Chai Wala' Prafull Billore posing with his Mercedes (Image credit: @prafullmbachaiwala/Instagram)

Prafull Billore is now the proud owner of a brand new Mercedes. The MBA dropout, who became a millionaire by selling tea, has bought a Mercedes GLE 300d. Billore, who is better known by the moniker “MBA chai wala,” shared a series of Instagram posts that show him taking delivery of the luxury car at the showroom with his family.

Billore bought a Mercedes GLE 300d worth Rs 90 lakh. He called the purchase a “testament to the power of hard work and inspiration.”

“Unleashing our adventurous spirit and conquer the roads with style and grace in our brand new Mercedes GLE 300d, a testament to the power of hard work and inspiration. Ready to make memories that will last a lifetime,” he wrote.



In his next Instagram post, Billore’s parents were seen posing with the car.



A video from the showroom delivery also shows Billore and his family cutting a cake to celebrate the purchase.



Prafull Billore’s success story gained media attention in 2020 for its inspirational value. Billore dropped out of his MBA course and set up a chai thela or tea stall in Ahmedabad.

“No food or beverage other than chai is consumed throughout India. I didn’t know how to make one but I knew everyone would drink,” he said, according to an interview with YourStory. Despite familial opposition, he continued with his small business and gained success along the way.

Today, Billore is the owner of several restaurants under the brand name “MBA Chai Wala.”