    Watch: Massive tree falls on Tesla glass roof. Elon Musk responds to video

    Despite being slammed by the tree, the Tesla Model 3 survived without major structural damage.

    June 11, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    Footage shows a Tesla Model 3 pinned under a massive tree in China (Image credit: JayinShanghai/Twitter)

    Footage shows a Tesla Model 3 pinned under a massive tree in China (Image credit: JayinShanghai/Twitter)


    The driver of a Tesla reportedly managed to walk away unharmed after a massive tree fell on the glass roof of his car. The incident was reported from China and visuals of the white Tesla Model 3 pinned down by the tree have gone viral on social media, even catching the attention of the company’s CEO Elon Musk.

    Despite being slammed by the tree, the Tesla Model 3 survived without major structural damage. Its glass roof, which Tesla claims can withstand up to four times the weight of the car, did not shatter even when the tree fell on it.

    A social media user who shared footage of the car said that its driver walked away unharmed. “Meanwhile in China, massive tree falls onto Tesla Model 3 glass roof driver walks away uninjured,” the Twitter user wrote, adding: “Elon Musk once said that Tesla Model 3 is the safest car in the world.”


    Tesla chief Elon Musk responded to the video with a report stating that Tesla Model 3 has the lowest probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested by USA’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

    “The agency’s data shows that vehicle occupants are less likely to get seriously hurt in these types of crashes when in a Model 3 than in any other car,” the report stated.

    In a similar incident earlier this week, a Tesla car collided with a tree in USA’s Washington state, but the driver managed to walk away with minor injuries. “That tree then sent the vehicle spinning through the tops of a few other trees and landing about 60' away.. From what we we're told, the driver seems to be alert with minor injuries,” said the towing company called to the scene.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Tesla #Tesla Model 3
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 11:18 am
