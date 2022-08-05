Watch: Man’s narrow escape as footpath crumbles under him

A man's narrow escape from a crumbling footpath (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

A split second can mean the difference between health and injury – ask this man who stepped off a footpath not a moment too soon. Hair-raising footage shows how the concrete footpath cracked and crumbled into the drainage below ground only a fraction of a second after the man walked over it.

The man’s expression after the close shave makes it clear that he’s well aware of how lucky he was to escape unhurt. Had he spent even a second standing on the footpath, he would have gone down into the sinkhole that formed as the structure crumbled to dust. As it was, the man had barely stepped off before he realised what had happened.



I’m going to spend the weekend trying to figure out what message the Universe was sending this man. What would you be thinking if you were him? pic.twitter.com/U55PDCZPry

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2022

The footage was first shared on Reddit and has since reached other platforms like Twitter, where it caught the eye of industrialist Anand Mahindra. “I’m going to spend the weekend trying to figure out what message the Universe was sending this man. What would you be thinking if you were him?” wrote Mahindra while sharing the clip.

The timestamp on the CCTV footage suggests that the incident occurred in late July, although the location could not be ascertained.

The video has racked up thousands of views since being posted on the microblogging platform, where many agreed that the man had luck on his side.

“Karma helps,” wrote one person in the comments section. “This is called luck,” another Twitter user said. “Looks like this man is blessed,” a third remarked.