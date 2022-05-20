Watch: Man slips down waterfall and slams into rocks in stunt gone wrong

A man in China slipped down a waterfall, dramatic footage shows (Image: SCMPNews/Twitter)

A man who tried to run across a waterfall in a daring stunt came to regret his decision after slipping down and slamming into a pool of rocks. Nail-biting footage from China, which has captured the stunt gone wrong, is currently going viral on social media.

The video was filmed in the city of Anqing in Anhui province, China, on May 13, according to news channel CGTN. The dramatic video shows the man losing his balance and falling down the waterfall from a great height. It happened after the man attempted to run across the waterfall in an ill-advised stunt.



This is why you should respect warning signs pic.twitter.com/MJM8Hvzps6

— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) May 17, 2022

After cascading down the waterfall at great speed, the man slammed into a pool of rocks at the bottom. “He is falling down, oh my God,” shocked onlookers were heard gasping as the man slipped.

Local media reported that the waterfall is a prohibited area with warning signs advising visitors not to get too close to it. The man reportedly ignored these signs as he attempted to run across the waterfall. The video shows people rushing to his aid.

Fortunately, he managed to escape with only some scratches despite his nail-biting mishap.

On Twitter, where the stunt gone wrong has collected thousands of views, people used the video as a cautionary tale.

“Safety instructions and warning signs should be taken seriously,” wrote one person.

“This is why you should respect warning signs,” another said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes