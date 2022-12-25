Watch: Man sends Christmas greetings of joy, positivity, and bhangra from -30 degrees Celsius

This Christmas, Gurdeep Pandher, a bhangra-loving Sikh Canadian took to sending season's greetings of joy, hope, and positivity from - 30 degrees Celsius from Yukon -- one of the coldest places on earth.

Pandher, who has a cabin in the wilderness of Yukon, has vowed internet users with his enthusiasm to dance bhangra in such extreme temperatures.

"Hello everyone, in my natural habitat, in the wilderness of Yukon, I am sending you Christmas greetings," Pandher says in a video. "I am also sending you joy, hope, and positivity," he adds before breaking into bhangra.

Interestingly, the sweater Pandher wears in the video also has a message: "All I want for Christmas is bhangra."

Pandher's video was appreciated by several Twitter users who found him inspiring.

"Your positivity, inner joy and warm spirit are inspiring!" commented journalist Irene Preklet.

"Christmas Greetings to you as well sir, and may all the "joy, hope and positivity" you've spread this year come back to you ten-fold in 2023!" wrote Twitter user Jamie McGee (@JamieMc46313002). Another user Ima Gardener (@TrilliumCreek) commented, "Gurdeep, I am a “follower” and rarely post - but I want to wish you the very best this season and always. I don’t know how you do it! You are a wonderful human. Your positivity is infectious and brings me a smile daily."

Ankita Sengupta

