Watch: Man sends Christmas greetings of joy, positivity, and bhangra from -30 degrees Celsius

Ankita Sengupta
Dec 25, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Gurdeep Pandher, who has a cabin in the wilderness of Yukon -- one of the coldest places on earth -- has vowed internet users with his enthusiasm to dance bhangra in such extreme temperatures.

This Christmas, Gurdeep Pandher, a bhangra-loving Sikh Canadian took to sending season's greetings of joy, hope, and positivity from - 30 degrees Celsius from Yukon -- one of the coldest places on earth.

Pandher, who has a cabin in the wilderness of Yukon, has vowed internet users with his enthusiasm to dance bhangra in such extreme temperatures.

"Hello everyone, in my natural habitat, in the wilderness of Yukon, I am sending you Christmas greetings," Pandher says in a video. "I am also sending you joy, hope, and positivity," he adds before breaking into bhangra.

Interestingly, the sweater Pandher wears in the video also has a message: "All I want for Christmas is bhangra."

Pandher's video was appreciated by several Twitter users who found him inspiring.

"Your positivity, inner joy and warm spirit are inspiring!" commented journalist Irene Preklet.