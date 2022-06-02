Watch: Man pins down angry kangaroo after it chased and attacked him

Shocking footage of a man fighting an aggressive kangaroo has emerged online. The Australian was forced to fight back after the angry marsupial chased him down his own backyard and began attacking him.

Cliff Des, from Heathcote in New South Wales, Australia, told 9 News about the terrifying encounter. "It was a six-foot mad roo trying to rip my little dogs out of the yard," he said.

Des recalled how he cautiously approached the kangaroo to shoo it away, but was instead chased down by the animal. "I went near it, about 30-foot away to try to shoo it away but it didn't want to go away,” he said. Des then ran back to his yard, followed closely by the kangaroo.

Security footage shows the Heathcote man stumbling and falling during his frantic attempt to get away from the roo. The marsupial stomps on him before manages to get up. Swinging a tree branch wildly, Des attempts to ward off the kangaroo, only to be attacked once again by the relentless animal.

Footage posted on the YouTube channel This Is Australia shows the moment he manages to subdue the kangaroo, tackling it to the ground.



The ordeal lasted a little over six minutes.

"I didn't come out that good. I've got a few bruises and scars on me,” Des was quoted as saying by 9News.

Although he was shaken up by the brawl, Des says he holds no grudge against the kangaroo. "We built our roads over theirs. They're a beautiful animal,” he said. "What I can take from the whole scenario is just don't go near them.”

The brawl ended with the kangaroo hopping away, unharmed and uninjured, he confirmed.

According to Metro News, kangaroos are strong animals with a bite force that is around the same as a grizzly bear’s. Although they are not generally aggressive, kangaroos can attack when they feel threatened.