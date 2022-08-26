Watch: Man gives wedding ‘shagun’ through QR code. Harsh Goenka shares video

Screengrabs from video tweeted by @hvgoenka

Digital payments have seen a huge rise in India over the last few years. Today, everyone from small shopkeepers to cart pullers to big brand showrooms have QR codes that can be scanned to transfer money. One man has now taken this to the next level by giving ‘shagun’ to a drummer at a wedding through a digital payments app in what Harsh Goenka has called an example of Digital India.

The industrialist on Wednesday shared viral footage of a man giving money to a ‘dholwala’ at a wedding procession by scanning the QR code sticker on his instrument. The video shows the man holding his smartphone amid a crowd of dancing baaratis.



There was a time money was showered in our weddings. Now in digital India……. pic.twitter.com/g4BApTbPLw

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 24, 2022

He waves his smartphone over the groom’s head in an imitation of the ritual where, traditionally, cash is swirled around the groom’s head. The man in the video then proceeds to scan the QR code on the dholwala’s drum and digitally transfers Rs 50 to him.

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, shared the video on Twitter, recalling the time when cash was showered at weddings and how it has changed.

“There was a time money was showered in our weddings. Now in digital India…” he wrote while sharing the clip on the microblogging platform, where it has amused thousands of viewers.

“Yes, that's everywhere. Even autorickshaw drivers accept QR code payment,” one Twitter user wrote.



Yes that's everywhere. Even autorickshaw drivers accept qr code payment. Things are so exciting that even at this age, I want to live another 30 years. — Veturi Shivaprasad (@veturi96) August 25, 2022



“Hahahahaha, had this not been digital, Rs 51 would have been the gift,” another remarked.

Hahahahaha, had this not been digital. Rs 51/- would have been the gift.— K RAJESH ROSHAN (@KRAJESHROSHAN1) August 24, 2022

A third praised it as great creativity.



Great creativity — Surendra singh (@Surendr45200855) August 24, 2022

