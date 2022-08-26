English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Man gives wedding ‘shagun’ through QR code. Harsh Goenka shares video

    Harsh Goenka shared viral footage of a man giving money to a ‘dholwala’ at a wedding procession by scanning a QR code.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @hvgoenka

    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @hvgoenka


    Digital payments have seen a huge rise in India over the last few years. Today, everyone from small shopkeepers to cart pullers to big brand showrooms have QR codes that can be scanned to transfer money. One man has now taken this to the next level by giving ‘shagun’ to a drummer at a wedding through a digital payments app in what Harsh Goenka has called an example of Digital India.

    The industrialist on Wednesday shared viral footage of a man giving money to a ‘dholwala’ at a wedding procession by scanning the QR code sticker on his instrument. The video shows the man holding his smartphone amid a crowd of dancing baaratis.

    He waves his smartphone over the groom’s head in an imitation of the ritual where, traditionally, cash is swirled around the groom’s head. The man in the video then proceeds to scan the QR code on the dholwala’s drum and digitally transfers Rs 50 to him.


    Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, shared the video on Twitter, recalling the time when cash was showered at weddings and how it has changed.

    “There was a time money was showered in our weddings. Now in digital India…” he wrote while sharing the clip on the microblogging platform, where it has amused thousands of viewers.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Yes, that's everywhere. Even autorickshaw drivers accept QR code payment,” one Twitter user wrote.


    “Hahahahaha, had this not been digital, Rs 51 would have been the gift,” another remarked.



    A third praised it as great creativity.

    The video had first gone viral earlier this month after being tweeted by one Suman Rastogi.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Harsh Goenka #QR code #viral video #wedding
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 04:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.