Watch: Man demonstrates his unique escape from jail cell in front of Pune cops

A lean, young man comfortably squeezes out from between iron bars of a jail cell in a brief demonstration to several police officers standing outside, a video shows. He was demonstrating how he had escaped from the jail earlier before he was caught and brought back; his method of escape had baffled cops. The bizarre incident took place in the Chakan police station in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.

In the minute-long video, around three police officers stand outside a jail cell in a police station. One officer tells the camera in Marathi that one criminal had escaped the cell and now he will demonstrate how.

Soon after he instructs the man to show how he escaped. The man, who was locked inside the cell, then proceeds with slight reluctance to squeeze out of the cell’s iron bars. He stands outside the jail cell after his feat.

The officer then proceeds to tell the camera that guards will be more careful in the future to prevent such incidents and better safety methods will be adopted. He adds that nets will be added to the jail cells to avoid such incidents.