Watch: Man boards Vande Bharat Express for selfie, gets locked inside

An attempt to get a selfie at all costs proved expensive for an Andhra man who got locked inside the train he boarded and had to pay a hefty fine before he could get off at the next station. The man reportedly got onto a newly-launched Vande Bharat train at Rajahmundry station on Monday for the express purpose of taking a selfie, but when the train’s automatic doors closed, locking him inside, he was forced to travel all the way to the next station before he could disembark.

A video of the incident has gone viral online. It shows a train ticket examiner (TTE) reprimanding the man for boarding the train without a ticket in order to take a selfie. The TTE told the man he would only be able to get off at the next stop – Vijayawada station.

Another Railways official informed the man that he would have to pay a fine of Rs 6,000 for travelling without a ticket, according to a Times of India report.

The luckless selfie-taker was therefore forced to pay a fine and buy a return ticket on top of that so he could go back to Rajahmundry from Vijayawada.

The Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam was launched on January 15. The train is the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by the Indian Railways and the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 kilometre, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.