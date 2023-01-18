Watch: Man boards Vande Bharat Express for selfie, gets locked inside

Screengrab from a video uploaded by @scarysouthpaw

An attempt to get a selfie at all costs proved expensive for an Andhra man who got locked inside the train he boarded and had to pay a hefty fine before he could get off at the next station. The man reportedly got onto a newly-launched Vande Bharat train at Rajahmundry station on Monday for the express purpose of taking a selfie, but when the train’s automatic doors closed, locking him inside, he was forced to travel all the way to the next station before he could disembark.



Welcome to East Godavari .

Telugu Uncle got onto the Vande Bharat train in Rajamundry to take a picture and the automatic system locked the doors once the train started moving.

Loving the way the T.C. says "Now next is Vijayawada only" pic.twitter.com/mblbX3hvgd — Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu (@scarysouthpaw) January 17, 2023

A video of the incident has gone viral online. It shows a train ticket examiner (TTE) reprimanding the man for boarding the train without a ticket in order to take a selfie. The TTE told the man he would only be able to get off at the next stop – Vijayawada station.

Another Railways official informed the man that he would have to pay a fine of Rs 6,000 for travelling without a ticket, according to a Times of India report.

The luckless selfie-taker was therefore forced to pay a fine and buy a return ticket on top of that so he could go back to Rajahmundry from Vijayawada.